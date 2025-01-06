Read ERIC LATIFF’s full statement as he exits the troubled Standard Media Group









Monday, January 6, 2025 - Seasoned TV journalist Eric Latiff has exited the Standard Media Group.

Read his full statement.

At exactly 6am on 20th August 2019, four people entered a brand-new studio and started a journey along an uncharted path.

When I switched on the four microphones that morning I was excited at launching yet another station, but I also had butterflies in my stomach; would this work? Would the audience embrace four hours of non-stop talk during their busy morning commute?

The four of us CT Muga, Ndu Okoh, and Njeri Thorne took on the new assignment with dedication and a true belief that we could do it.

Outside of that studio was our producer Brian Evusa, the Programmes Controller Brian Obara, and, although he wasn’t in the studio, the Radio General Manager Tom Japanni was present.

It has been a great journey building The Situation Room into what it has become and we have very many people to thank, not least the team of producers, marketing, commercial, technical, and other colleagues.

The Situation Room has become the home of Kenya’s Biggest Conversations and it continues to host many thought leaders, community influencers, different professionals, and duty-bearers.

The biggest part of this show has been the audience who tune in on radio, TV, or digital platforms. It’s humbling whenever people reach out on calls, text or approach us with compliments, comments, and suggestions for the show.

On this 6th day of January 2025, my heart is heavy as I bid kwaheri to the brilliant team of colleagues at Spice FM and the Standard Group.

I am grateful for the opportunity to once again be a part of Kenya’s oldest private media house and I am proud of the teams that I leave behind in radio, TV, and print.

I love the thrill of creating and starting new things and I have been blessed to do just that. I was privileged to be there at the launch of Kenya’s first 24-hour religious media house - Family FM and Family TV, the first 24hrs vernacular radio station - Kameme FM, and the first 24-hour news and information TV station - K24.

Is there room for something new? Of course, always, and I sure hope to be a part of it soon.

Wish me luck, I will keep you posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.