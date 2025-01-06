KHALIF KAIRO’s second yard at Diamond Plaza is also empty amid claims that he is completely broke (PHOTOs).





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Controversial city car dealer Khalif Kairo is reportedly in financial turmoil after he was accused of fraud, forcing him to close his yards after losing clients.

Kairo had two yards which were strategically located at Diamond Plaza, Parklands, and Kiambu Road.

Both yards are empty, barely a month after he was arrested and taken to Kasarani police station for allegedly conning several clients.

An X user visited Kairo’s car yard at Diamond Plaza and found it empty.

He opened the yard last year to specialize in high-end vehicles.

See photos.

‘Kairo opened the yard in March.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.