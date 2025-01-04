SHOCK as the body of a middle-aged man is found dumped by the roadside in Kiambu - His girlfriend reveals the last distressing call she received from an unknown number.





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - The body of a middle-aged man has been found by the roadside in a place called Kawaida on your way to Banana, Kiambu.

According to a local human rights organization, the deceased has been identified as John Muchiri Muthoni, aged 27.

He was last seen on Friday, 3rd January 2025 at around 3PM.

His girlfriend reportedly received a call from an unknown number directing her to the place where his body had been dumped.

His unclothed body was discovered dumped a few meters away





The body was moved to Kihara Sub-County Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.