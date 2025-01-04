Grief as the son of a senior government official who went missing under mysterious circumstances on New Year’s Eve is found dead - He was last seen around Kasarani- Mwiki Road (PHOTOs).





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - A senior government official from Bomet County is mourning following the death of her son, who went missing on 31st December under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased young man, identified as Ian Singoe, is the son of Pauline Korir, the Chief Officer Gender, Culture, and Social Services in Bomet County.

He was last seen around Kasarani—Mwiki Road in Nairobi on New Year's Eve before he went missing and his phone switched off.

Ian’s distraught family had circulated his photos on social media, hoping to find him.

Unfortunately, they found his body in the morgue on Saturday.

Ian’s mysterious disappearance and death come at a time when cases of abductions are on the rise in the country.





















