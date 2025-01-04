JOWIE’s ex-wife, ELEANOR MUSANGI, lands a Mzungu as he battles cold nights at Kamiti after being sentenced to death - They are touring the world (PHOTOs & VIDEO).





Saturday, January 4, 2025 - Eleanor Musangi, the ex-wife of murder convict Joseph Irungu alias Jowie is now dating a mzungu.

The former beauty queen, who was crowned Miss Global Kenya, took to her Instagram account and introduced the hunk man.

“When the time is right, the Lord will make it happen,” she wrote.

Eleanor has been touring the world with her new man and they seem to be madly in love.

She posted a video showing some of the places they have visited for dinner dates and vacations.

Eleanor and Jowie used to be in a relationship in 2020 when he was released on bond after staying in remand for close to two years.

They even got married but their relationship crumbled a year later.

Jowie was sentenced to death after he was found guilty of murdering the late businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Below are photos and video of Eleanor and her mzungu boyfriend.

