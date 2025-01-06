Respect me as your Deputy President or else…KINDIKI hits back at critics mocking him over his soft voice.





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has cautioned leaders against mistaking his quiet demeanor, restraint, and soft-spoken nature for weakness.

Speaking during a Thanksgiving service in Embu, Kindiki stated that while he often remains quiet, he is committed to fulfilling Kenya Kwanza's promises to Kenyans and deserves respect.

"I don't talk much, that is who I am, sometimes people look at me and wonder how I got here because of how quiet I am.

"They look at how I speak and think that I am timid, but that's not the case," the DP lashed out.

"Leadership is not about arrogance, voice, and other things, leadership is about delivering, so let us respect each other here. There is a difference between leadership and populism," the DP continued.

He pointed out how he was taken for granted when he was the Interior CS and people undermined his ability to combat crime.

"They kept on saying I couldn't deal with criminals in Kerio Valley, but today, there is peace in Kerio Valley due to the work I did there," Kindiki affirmed.

The DP further revealed that he was not going to change his character and make noise but called for respect on all levels, from leaders to residents.

"If you have anger issues, don't bring it to leadership, please, let's respect each other.

" I repeat, let's respect each other. I have given you all the respect, but you must also respect me," the DP warned.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.