She was a ‘night nurse’ - SARAH KABU opens up about the woman she was captured on CCTV attacking with a knife! Reveals KABU brings spa ladies to ‘service him’ at their matrimonial home.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Bonfire Adventures Managing Director Sarah Mtalii has opened up about the viral CCTV footage that captured her attacking a woman while brandishing a knife in her matrimonial home.

Speaking in an interview with Dr. Ofweneke, Sarah said the woman moved into her matrimonial home just three days after she had left.

She was reportedly a ‘night nurse’ and works in a spa run by one of Simon’s baby mamas.

“The girl I fought that night—we had slept under the same roof. She moved into the house three days after I left. Ata jasho yangu haijaisha kwa kitanda (my sweat hadn’t even dried on the bed),” she remarked.

Sarah said Simon was fond of bringing different night nurses to their matrimonial home.

“Some of those girls, often referred to as ‘night nurses,’ used to come to my house. One of them had been picked at that time to be there, and I’m sure you saw me fighting to get her out,” she said.

She expressed her discomfort about these visits, especially as her children also stayed in the house.

“This house is where my children live too because we have shared custody. I was simply asking them to do their things elsewhere—not in my house. This home still belongs to my kids,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.