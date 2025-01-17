See the Millions that SAKAJA reportedly offered RAILA ODINGA to campaign for the AUC Chair bid in exchange for BABA's endorsement in 2027.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Nairobi County Governor, Johnson Sakaja, is among public officers who have spent taxpayers' money to finance former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s African Union Chairperson (AUC) campaigns.

This is according to a source at City Hall, who revealed that the governor had given Raila Odinga Sh200 million to support his bid.

Sakaja offered Raila the money after he complained that he lacked funds to crisscross Africa in pursuit of AUC votes.

As part of the deal, Sakaja asked Raila Odinga to accept the money in exchange for supporting his re-election bid in 2027.

Raila is the front-runner in the race to succeed Mousa Faki who retires in February.

If elected, Raila Odinga will become the first East African to head the powerful continental seat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.