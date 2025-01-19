A tenant counts losses after thugs broke into her house and made away with a TV and laptop, barely a week after moving into the apartment in Utawala - Watch CCTV footage.





Monday, January 20, 2025 - A lady has fallen victim to a burglary incident after two thugs broke into her rented house in Utawala and made away with her TV screen and laptop.

In the CCTV footage, the suspects are seen getting out of the apartment carrying the stolen items before boarding a getaway motorbike and speeding off.

According to the victim, she moved into the apartment barely a week ago.

The ruthless burglars dealt her a major blow because she used the stolen laptop to run her errands.

Sharing the video on her X account, she wrote, “Nairobi itanionyesha maneno. Sijakaa ata wiki moja wezi ndo hao😭😭 My laptop and a Tv gone hivo tu. Mind you I'm supposed to report to work tomorrow with the same Laptop,”





