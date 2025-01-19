Shame as a Kikuyu woman who runs a roadside food kibanda in Nyahururu is caught on camera urinating in soup before selling it to customers - Is this witchcraft? (VIDEO).





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - A rogue woman who runs a roadside food kibanda in Nyahururu is trending after she was captured on camera doing the unthinkable, leaving netizens shocked.

She urinated in soup before selling it to unsuspecting customers.

Reports indicate that her kibanda is always packed to the brim.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of social media users linking her actions to witchcraft.

Others have vowed that they will never consume food in a kibanda after watching the video.

Watch the video through this Link>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.