See how this Kenyan slay queen tricked a police officer who arrested her for speeding, forcing him to let her go - Fear Ladies (VIDEO).





Sunday, January 19, 2025 - A slay queen was arrested for speeding during a road trip to Samburu, and instead of arguing, she asked the cop to join her in a trending TikTok dance challenge.

The friendly cop obliged and by the time they were done, he had forgotten why he stopped her and let her go.

In the video shared by former Governor Mike Sonko on his X account, the youthful police officer is seen dancing to the viral Set It club banger alongside the lady.

Watch the video.

A cop arrested her for speeding but instead of arguing, she asked the cop to do a TikTok dance. By the time they finished, he forgot why he stopped her. Gen Z strikes again 😅 pic.twitter.com/defim2HSY6 — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) January 18, 2025

