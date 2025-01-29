SHA is not working - UDA influencer says after the Government’s chief propagandist RITA OYIER short-changed them despite hyping the controversial medical fund to hoodwink Kenyans.





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - An influencer allied to the ruling Kenya Kwanza regime has caused a storm on X after he confessed that the Social Health Authority (SHA) is not working.

The influencer, who has been hyping the controversial medical fund on X, posted the tweet to protest after the Government’s chief propagandist Rita Oyier shortchanged them.

Rita has been assigned the role of paying influencers to hoodwink Kenyans that SHA is working.





However, she reportedly shortchanged the cash-starved influencers and allegedly stole the money allocated to her by the Ministry of Health to hype the medical fund on social media.

She had been given millions of shillings and promised each influencer Ksh 250,000.

However, the influencers were given Ksh 50,000 each and others Ksh 20,000 after running the campaign for a month.

They are up in arms and threatening to discredit the government after Rita shortchanged them.

Below is a tweet by one of the disgruntled influencers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.