ATWOLI now reveals how he fooled RAILA and UHURU in the run up to 2022 elections – I always knew RUTO would beat them





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has revealed how he deceived former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta in the lead-up to the 2022 General Election.

Addressing the presser yesterday, Atwoli said he always knew President William Ruto would beat Raila but kept on cheering him on just to give him the psyche.

According to Atwoli, Ruto’s victory had been accepted within the senior ranks of the opposing Azimio coalition.

“In the run-up to the elections when I was saying Ruto will not win, I was trying to energize you. In my inner thinking the new government had already been formed and as your parent I could not tell you that you are losing,” Atwoli stated.

“If you have children in your house you cannot tell them there is no food. It was our work as elders to give you more strength to keep on fighting. It was a war and we could not say we were going to be defeated,” he added.

Atwoli added that prior to the 2022 polls, Ruto in his capacity as Deputy President had tactfully built bridges with influential personalities within government despite being locked out of office by his then boss, Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The former Deputy President, at that time, was out of government. But when we went to the elections, it was as if we had nothing. He took the government from us one year before the elections,” he asserted.

“Uhuru was President and Ruto managed to take his Chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua. The whole intelligence section, William managed to get them from Uhuru and I knew that,” Atwoli expounded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.