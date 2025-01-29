Leave GACHAGUA to me; by the time I am done with him he will be no more – ATWOLI declares war on the former DP and vows to make his life a living hell





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has declared war on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Atwoli revealed his strained relationship with Gachagua, accusing him of sabotaging workers during his tenure as Deputy President.

According to Atwoli, Gachagua was strongly opposed to any commitment by President William Ruto to take care of the workers' rights.

He claimed that while in office, Gachagua always wanted the Kenyan workforce sidelined from the government on account of not rallying behind Ruto during the 2022 campaigns.

As a result, Atwoli vowed to make Gachagua’s life a living hell.

He committed to countering the former DP’s political rhetoric and the clout he has earned due to his impeachment late last year.

"When we paid a courtesy call to the president at State House Nairobi in February 2023, Rigathi told the president why he was meeting us yet workers did not support the president in the campaign.”

“He said workers had no slightest share in this government. He dismissed workers and the press.”

“During Labor Day last year, I invited him to come and have lunch with workers. He refused. He is not pro-workers.

"We know him and we will fight him. I will make sure we fight him," Atwoli said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.