Senior Managers accused of preying on junior staff at SK Macharia’s Royal Media Services - An Insider spills the beans.





Monday, January 6, 2025 - More insiders have come forward to shed light on systemic issues affecting legacy media giant Royal Media Services, with revelations of internal dysfunction now extending beyond editorial management to claims of favouritism, unequal pay, and inappropriate workplace relationships.

Favouritism and unexplained pay disparities are reportedly rampant, with new hires said to be earning triple the salaries of long-serving staff, leading to widespread frustration and resentment.

This environment is driving many prominent journalists to leave for better opportunities.

"Hi Nyakundi. I left RMS last year. The rot in that media house is shocking. It cuts across all departments, and what one is paid is determined by who brought them in.

"You could work at RMS for five years, and then someone else is brought in and paid three times your salary.

"That’s why you’ve seen so many big names leave whenever an opportunity arose.I can also confirm.

"Bed to bed" culture is rampant. Bosses having affairs with staff members. That place should just be viewed from a distance. The frustration there is real."

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.

