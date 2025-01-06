Fresh twist as detectives unravel the murder of the 27-year-old man whose body was found dumped by the roadside in Kiambu - This is how he met his death.





Monday, January 6, 2025 - John Muchiri Muthoni, 27, who was reported missing on Friday, January 3, 2024, was found dead by the roadside in the Milimani Kawaida area of Banana, Kiambaa, and Kiambu County.

Investigations revealed that the deceased, along with several accomplices, had scaled the perimeter wall of a nearby rental property with the intent to commit theft.

Witnesses reported hearing them walking on the iron sheet roof and tampering with the Wi-Fi network receiver installed there.

Upon noticing the intruders, residents raised the alarm, prompting the suspects to flee by jumping off the roof in different directions.

However, the deceased was apprehended by the crowd and subjected to mob justice approximately 20 meters from the rental property.

Further investigation confirmed that the residents of this property had previously been victims of multiple break-ins and burglaries.

The body of the deceased is currently at the Kihara Level IV Hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy.

Initially, this case was classified as an abduction. However, subsequent investigations have clarified the circumstances.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains committed to conducting thorough and impartial investigations to ensure justice is served.

