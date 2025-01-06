Fresh twist as detectives unravel the murder of the 27-year-old man whose body was found dumped by the roadside in Kiambu - This is how he met his death.

Monday, January 6, 2025 - John Muchiri Muthoni, 27, who was reported missing on Friday, January 3, 2024, was found dead by the roadside in the Milimani Kawaida area of Banana, Kiambaa, and Kiambu County.
Investigations revealed that the deceased,
along with several accomplices, had scaled the perimeter wall of a nearby
rental property with the intent to commit theft.
Witnesses
reported hearing them walking on the iron sheet roof and tampering with the
Wi-Fi network receiver installed there.
Upon noticing
the intruders, residents raised the alarm, prompting the suspects to flee by
jumping off the roof in different directions.
However, the
deceased was apprehended by the crowd and subjected to mob justice
approximately 20 meters from the rental property.
Further
investigation confirmed that the residents of this property had previously been
victims of multiple break-ins and burglaries.
The body of the deceased is currently at the
Kihara Level IV Hospital mortuary, awaiting autopsy.
Initially, this
case was classified as an abduction. However, subsequent investigations have
clarified the circumstances.
The Directorate
of Criminal Investigations remains committed to conducting thorough and
impartial investigations to ensure justice is served.
