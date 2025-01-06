Activist BONIFACE MWANGI exposes the high-profile corruption scandals that the Zimbabwean ‘businessman’ RUTO hosted at his Sugoi home is involved in.

Monday, January 6, 2025 - Controversial Zimbabwean “businessman” and socialite Wicknell Chivayo, visits Kenya, and meets President William Ruto. Who is Wicknell Chivayo?
Wicknell Chivayo, also known as 'Sir
Wicknell', is a Zimbabwean “businessman” and socialite known for his
controversial rise to wealth and subsequent involvement in high-profile
corruption scandals.
With businesses spread
across South African states, the “businessman” has gained notoriety for his
lavish lifestyle and connections to influential figures in Zimbabwean politics,
including the country's current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.
In 2017 the Zimbabwean
Parliament probed Chivayo's electricity power contracts that included a $200
million power contracts that had an accumulated value in excess of $600
million, of which none were ever delivered.
In 2024, a printing firm
linked to Chivayo, based in South Africa, was being investigated by Zimbabwe's
anti-corruption authority for price gouging on election-related material and
equipment. It is alleged that the printing firm, Ren-Form, inflated the price
of ballot papers and billed the country over $30 million.
In addition, the
“businessman” has been convicted multiple times for financial crimes such as
money laundering, including in December 2017, when Chivayo was arrested over a
$5 million contract in Zimbabwe.
$5 million contract in Zimbabwe. While visiting Kenya, the “businessman” says
he had a good time with President Ruto and learnt leadership skills from the
head of state. He says Kenya will become his second home.
