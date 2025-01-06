Activist BONIFACE MWANGI exposes the high-profile corruption scandals that the Zimbabwean ‘businessman’ RUTO hosted at his Sugoi home is involved in.





Monday, January 6, 2025 - Controversial Zimbabwean “businessman” and socialite Wicknell Chivayo, visits Kenya, and meets President William Ruto. Who is Wicknell Chivayo?

Wicknell Chivayo, also known as 'Sir Wicknell', is a Zimbabwean “businessman” and socialite known for his controversial rise to wealth and subsequent involvement in high-profile corruption scandals.

With businesses spread across South African states, the “businessman” has gained notoriety for his lavish lifestyle and connections to influential figures in Zimbabwean politics, including the country's current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In 2017 the Zimbabwean Parliament probed Chivayo's electricity power contracts that included a $200 million power contracts that had an accumulated value in excess of $600 million, of which none were ever delivered.

In 2024, a printing firm linked to Chivayo, based in South Africa, was being investigated by Zimbabwe's anti-corruption authority for price gouging on election-related material and equipment. It is alleged that the printing firm, Ren-Form, inflated the price of ballot papers and billed the country over $30 million.

In addition, the “businessman” has been convicted multiple times for financial crimes such as money laundering, including in December 2017, when Chivayo was arrested over a $5 million contract in Zimbabwe. While visiting Kenya, the “businessman” says he had a good time with President Ruto and learnt leadership skills from the head of state. He says Kenya will become his second home.

Via Boniface Mwangi.

