See what villagers do to murder suspects in the Luyha land - VIDEO sparks reactions.





Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Reports indicate that the suspects are not supposed to live within the society.

On the day of the burial, villagers raid the murder suspect’s homestead carrying the victim’s body in a coffin and torch down the house.

Houses belonging to other family members in the compound are also razed down.

All this happens as the victim’s coffin is placed outside the murder suspect’s house to ‘witness’ justice being served.

