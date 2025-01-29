MATIANG’I is worse than RUTO; he cannot and will never be President – ATWOLI snitches on the former CS as he exposes him badly





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has downplayed former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i's ambitions of becoming president, saying the former CS is worse than President William Ruto.

In a statement, Atwoli stated that he had known Matiang'i and that the guy would tax Kenyans even more than Ruto is doing if he became president.

Claiming to know Matiang’i too well, Atwoli expressed doubt over his State House bid, saying he should never be allowed to be president.

"Can you tell me that Matiang'i can be the President of the Republic of Kenya? I have worked with Matiang'i. He is a tax collector more than Ruto. I know him," he claimed.

At the same time, the COTU boss castigated Matiang’i, claiming that he did not support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during the 2022 General Elections, despite Odinga's candidature being supported by the government.

"When we were in Azimio and we were leaving, Matiang'i did not even campaign for Raila.”

“He did not stand up or appear anywhere supporting Raila. They were busy in the office of the President making money. I know them, I was there."

Meanwhile, he expressed that the alliance between Matiang'i, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua can not win the elections.

He asserted that the trio lacked political mobilization power in comparison to a leader like Raila.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.