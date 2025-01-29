MATIANG’I is worse than RUTO; he cannot and will never be President – ATWOLI snitches on the former CS as he exposes him badly

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has downplayed former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i's ambitions of becoming president, saying the former CS is worse than President William Ruto.
In a statement, Atwoli stated
that he had known Matiang'i and that the guy would tax Kenyans even more than Ruto is doing if he became president.
Claiming to know Matiang’i too
well, Atwoli expressed doubt over his State House bid, saying he should never
be allowed to be president.
"Can you tell me that
Matiang'i can be the President of the Republic of Kenya? I have worked with
Matiang'i. He is a tax collector more than Ruto. I know him," he claimed.
At the same time, the COTU boss
castigated Matiang’i, claiming that he did not support former Prime Minister
Raila Odinga during the 2022 General Elections, despite Odinga's candidature
being supported by the government.
"When we were in Azimio and
we were leaving, Matiang'i did not even campaign for Raila.”
“He did not stand up or appear
anywhere supporting Raila. They were busy in the office of the President making
money. I know them, I was there."
Meanwhile, he expressed that the
alliance between Matiang'i, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and former Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua can not win the elections.
He asserted that the trio lacked political mobilization power in comparison to a leader like Raila.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
