DRAMA as a Gen Z fearlessly confronts a corrupt police officer along a major highway and orders him to return a bribe (VIDEO).





Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - There was drama along a major Kenyan highway after a young man confronted a corrupt plain-clothed police officer who was harassing small-scale traders ferrying charcoal in motorbikes and soliciting bribes from them.

In the video, the fearless man is seen confronting the police officer head-on, demanding that he return the money he had collected as bribes.

“It is not a crime to ferry charcoal. Why are you harassing these traders and demanding bribes from them,” the infuriated man was heard saying as he filmed.

He threatened to report the rogue police officer to his seniors and post the video on social media.

The cop was forced to return Ksh 200 bribe he had collected from one of the traders.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.