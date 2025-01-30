KIBAKI did nothing compared to what RUTO has done in just 2 years – KINDIKI now trashes the late president's impressive record





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has praised President William Ruto for making extraordinary strides in Kenya's economic recovery within just two years.

Speaking yesterday, Kindiki trashed late former President Mwai Kibaki’s performance record, saying it was nothing compared to what Ruto has done in just two years.

Kindiki, known for his measured approach, attributed Ruto's quick economic turnaround to his ability to address key macroeconomic issues head-on, something that even Kibaki had struggled with during his first term.

"There is no economics. You cannot deal with the microeconomic issues unless you tackle interest rates, strength of the currency, da-da-da-da-da.”

“It took Kibaki five years, it has taken William Ruto two years. Ruto is on the right track to improving our economy," Kindiki said, highlighting the progress made.

He acknowledged that Ruto faced two major challenges during the first two years; first, the fierce external opposition, and second, internal conflicts within his government.

Kindiki underscored that despite these hurdles, Ruto managed to stabilise the economy and lay down the foundations for further growth.

"And in these two years, one year, he had a very, very, very disruptive opposition from outside. The second year, he had a terrible opposition from inside his government.

"Yet, he has brought the kind of impact that I have told you at the macro level," Kindiki added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.