BABU OWINO cautions RAILA ODINGA against supporting SAKAJA’s re-election in 2027 - He never supported you in 2022.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga against supporting Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja’s re-election in 2027.

According to sources, Raila Odinga is considering endorsing Sakaja's re-election due to his support for Odinga's African Union chairperson bid.

Last month, Sakaja visited Raila at his rural home and even accompanied him to Addis Ababa to attend the debate for African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship candidates.

Reacting to the duo's new-found friendship, Babu said it was not genuine.

Using the analogy of an ordinary household, the MP pointed out that Sakaja had previously been opposed to Raila's presidential bids, and therefore, the latter ought to know who his genuine supporters are.

This is what Babu Owino stated.

"In a house, a father can love one child more than the other, but it is quite unfortunate that this child is not from our house, this is a neighbour's child.

"This is a neighbour's child who, in 2007, was in Vijana Na Kibaki, and opposed Baba (Raila) because he was in Kibaki's team and did not vote for Baba, therefore did not want Baba.

"In 2013 he was the chairman of TNA, did not vote for Baba, opposed Baba, and therefore did not want Baba to be the president.

"In 2017 he was in Jubilee, opposed Baba, did not vote for Baba, and wanted Uhuru to be the president.

"In 2022, same thing, he was in UDA, Kenya Kwanza, he opposed Baba, did not vote for Baba, and wanted Ruto to be the president, so therefore he's never wanted Baba.

"He wanted Kibaki, he wanted Uhuru in 2013, he wanted Uhuru again in 2017, and wanted Ruto in 2022, so this is not a person who is coming with clean hands, this is a person who does not love Baba, he's not sacrificed anything for Baba,"

The Kenyan DAILY POST.