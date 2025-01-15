State House in panic as MATIANG’I finally speaks on challenging RUTO for the presidency in 2027 – You won’t believe what he said.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has broken silence over his plans to challenge William Ruto for the presidency come 2027.

Matiang’i spoke after former Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina Jungle expressed confidence that Matiang'i would make a good president.

The former powerful Interior CS had attended a burial ceremony in Kiambu County, where leaders urged him to vie for the country's top seat.

While criticising Ruto's Kenya Kwanza administration, Wainaina said the 2027 General Election would remove untruthful leaders from power.

"This is our country. We have decided, we have agreed that this country is going to be one, and we are going to claim it from those people who put the lies.”

"We have a political party called TNP, The National Party. That party, you're free to join, and when you join it, this party, I'm also calling on Matiang'i to join the party. We just need one presidential candidate for this country. And already we have the president here," Wainaina said.

When the former Interior CS rose to speak, he rooted for unity among Kenyans ahead of the 2027 polls.

Addressing Wainaina's request to run against Ruto in 2027, Matiang'i politely hinted that he would consider it.

"I am sure you discover that we are all one people, and the challenges we face and whatever happens to us happens to all of us as one people.”

“Our challenges do not distinguish between which part of the country you come from, which tribe you belong to, where you go to church, and so on and so forth. Jungle, I have heard," Matiang'i said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.