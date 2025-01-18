See how RUTO has ‘demoted’ KINDIKI and elevated MUDAVADI – The DP has no powers!

Saturday, January 18, 2025 - President William Ruto has demoted his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, who has barely been in office for three months.
This is after the United Democratic
Alliance merged with Musalia Mudavadi‘s Amani National Congress(ANC).
Following the merger on Friday,
new changes were made and Kindik was the casualty.
According to a statement issued
by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan, President William Ruto is the
Party Leader, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is the 1st Deputy Party Leader
and Lamu Governor Issa Timamy is the 2nd Deputy Party Leader.
On the other hand, Embu Governor
Cecily Mbarire will serve as the National Chairperson while Omar takes on the
role of Secretary General.
Kelvin Lunani serves as the Vice
Chairperson, Omboko Milemba is the Deputy Secretary General, Japheth Nyakundi
is the National Treasurer, and Vincent Kawaya is the National Organizing
Secretary.
