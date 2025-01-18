See how RUTO has ‘demoted’ KINDIKI and elevated MUDAVADI – The DP has no powers!





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - President William Ruto has demoted his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, who has barely been in office for three months.

This is after the United Democratic Alliance merged with Musalia Mudavadi‘s Amani National Congress(ANC).

Following the merger on Friday, new changes were made and Kindik was the casualty.

According to a statement issued by UDA Secretary General Hassan Omar Hassan, President William Ruto is the Party Leader, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is the 1st Deputy Party Leader and Lamu Governor Issa Timamy is the 2nd Deputy Party Leader.

On the other hand, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire will serve as the National Chairperson while Omar takes on the role of Secretary General.

Kelvin Lunani serves as the Vice Chairperson, Omboko Milemba is the Deputy Secretary General, Japheth Nyakundi is the National Treasurer, and Vincent Kawaya is the National Organizing Secretary.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.