See how Belgut MP NELSON KOECH has been misusing his loyal supporter Mzee REUBEN TANUI - Politicians are heartless (PHOTOs).





Saturday, January 18, 2025 - An elderly man living in a dilapidated shack in Cherigat Village, Belgut Constituency, is now appealing for better housing. Mzee Reuben Tanui, known to many as Pius, is known to be a loyal supporter of Belgut MP Hon. Nelson Koech.

Residents say Mzee Reuben has often received visits from members of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) board, who bring him food donations and other items such as calendars but these acts of goodwill have done little to address the reality of his deteriorating living standards.

The MP, who has reportedly facilitated the construction of 14 houses for vulnerable individuals in the constituency, is yet to include Mzee Reuben in the initiative.

Villagers believe his case deserves special attention, given his age, circumstances, and unyielding support for the area leader, and are now rallying behind his plea, urging the MP to honour the elderly man’s loyalty by providing him with a dignified place to live.





