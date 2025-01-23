See how RUTO blasted GACHAGUA over his explosive TikTok interview – The President was furious.





Friday, January 24, 2025 - President William Ruto has blasted his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, following his TikTok Live interview with a local journalist.

During the interview, Gachagua described the President as a thief, a liar, and someone who lacks respect for those who put him in office in 2022.

Gachagua was responding to the Head of State, who had earlier described him as incompetent, a thief, and a tribalist.

But Ruto, speaking in Luanda, Vihiga County, on Thursday, insisted that Gachagua is a liar, incompetent, and a tribalist.

The President further warned his former deputy that his political rhetoric would not be tolerated and that he would fail in his alleged attempt to divide the country along regional and tribal lines.

But in his rebuttal a day later, Gachagua said that Ruto is no saint and accused him of using reverse psychology to evade the accountability demanded by Kenyans.

