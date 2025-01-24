RAILA ODINGA will win the AUC seat with a landslide – ODM MP says





Friday, January 24, 2025 - An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Member of Parliament has expressed confidence that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will secure victory in the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson election slated this February.

Raila Odinga is the front-runner in the race to succeed Moussa Faki, who is set to retire next month.

He faces slight opposition from Djibouti’s candidate, Mohamoud Youssouf.

But speaking on Thursday, Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi expressed confidence in Raila Odinga's victory.

Amisi stated that the former Prime Minister has built personal relationships with at least 30 African presidents over more than two decades, strengthening his position as a candidate.

"The #RailaOdinga candidature was not dependent on withdrawal or non-withdrawal of his opponents; Baba has made personal friendships of more than two decades with at least 30 presidents across the continent," Amisi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.