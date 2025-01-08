A police officer from Maua Police Station was involved in an altercation after refusing to settle an alcohol bill at a local joint - Watch him issuing threats (VIDEO).





Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - A police officer in Maua Police Station, Igembe South, Meru County, was reportedly involved in an altercation at a local establishment after refusing to pay for beer he had consumed.

According to witnesses, the officer threatened to call reinforcements to arrest everyone present when he was confronted to settle his bill.

In the video, the intoxicated police officer is seen arguing with the bar attendant after he was told to pay the bill.

He bragged that he could call his colleagues, shut down the bar, and arrest all the patrons.

The rogue officer was off-duty when the incident happened.

Watch the video.

A police officer in Maua Police Station, Igembe South, Meru County, was reportedly involved in an altercation at a local establishment after refusing to pay for beer he had consumed.



According to witnesses, the officer threatened to call reinforcements to arrest everyone present… pic.twitter.com/NnfJQJQTk2 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) January 8, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.