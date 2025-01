Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Pastor Felix Kilonzo of ACK Kasasule church is on the spot after he did the unthinkable to his male friend, Brian Mwathani, and left him nursing injuries.

Cokelife lubricating gel was reportedly recovered in the room where the ‘Man of God’ did the heinous act.

The rogue pastor is a subject of discussion on social media after the story went viral.

Check this out.

















The Kenyan DAILY POST.