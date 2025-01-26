OSCAR SUDI reveals how GACHAGUA had planned to assassinate RAILA ODINGA - Details of the Serena meeting (VIDEO).





Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament and President William Ruto’s confidant, Oscar Sudi, claims that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had planned to assassinate ODM leader Raila Odinga during the anti-government protests.

Sudi, in an explosive video posted on social media, alleged there was a meeting held at Serena Hotel where Gachagua suggested that Raila should be assassinated.

However, Sudi reportedly foiled the plan to protect the country from plunging into chaos.

“You are a very dangerous man. You know what you had suggested at Serena but I opposed the plan to protect the country,’’ Sudi said, adding that Gachagua deserved to be impeached because he doesn’t have the qualities of a leader.

