OSCAR SUDI reveals how GACHAGUA had planned to assassinate RAILA ODINGA - Details of the Serena meeting (VIDEO).

Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Kapseret Member of Parliament and President
William Ruto’s confidant, Oscar Sudi, claims that former Deputy President
Rigathi Gachagua had planned to assassinate ODM leader Raila Odinga during the
anti-government protests.
Sudi, in an explosive video posted on social
media, alleged there was a meeting held at Serena Hotel where Gachagua
suggested that Raila should be assassinated.
However, Sudi reportedly foiled the plan to
protect the country from plunging into chaos.
“You are a very dangerous man. You know what
you had suggested at Serena but I opposed the plan to protect the country,’’
Sudi said, adding that Gachagua deserved to be impeached because he doesn’t
have the qualities of a leader.
Watch the video.
Remember When the opposition was leading the cost of living Demonstrations?— Murimi Kiraiku Jnr (@MurimiKiraiku) January 25, 2025
Then DP Rigathi Gachagua was planning to assassinate Raila Odinga when the president was abroad, it took the likes of Oscar Sudi to stop him,
watch
Olive Gardens
#RailaAssasination
RiggyG Leaked Audio pic.twitter.com/YmgIM8uKFP
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments