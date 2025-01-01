Scam Alert: A victim narrates how she was conned Ksh 170,000 by MOSES KURIA’s associate.





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - The public has been warned about the fraudulent practices of an agency operating under questionable circumstances, which has allegedly defrauded a client of Ksh 170,000 with a fake promise of securing a job opportunity in Dubai.

According to the victim, the agency assured a swift process that would take no more than two weeks but after the payment was made, the timelines began to stretch indefinitely with no tangible progress.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, the victim requested a refund but repeated follow-ups and requests proved futile.

Now, ten months later, no refund has been issued, despite multiple attempts to follow up.

Worse still, their offices have become unreachable, with no trace of the operations that once seemed legitimate.

The complainant, having taken out a loan to fund the payment, is now left with the burden of servicing a debt for a service that was never rendered.

The woman behind the agency is not merely a business proprietor but also an aspiring politician who sought to contest the Nairobi Senatorial seat in 2022 under a political outfit associated with former cabinet secretary Moses Kuria.

Kuria is currently a Special Senior Advisor in the Council of Economic Advisors to President William Ruto.

"Hi Nyakundi. I would like to bring to light the dishonest practices of an agency called Doxtar Consult Limited, owned by Julie Wanjiru Wahome.

“I paid them Ksh 170,000 for them to facilitate a Dubai-related job. After making the payment, they assured that the process would take two weeks.

“However, after the two weeks elapsed, they started giving excuses that eventually stretched into months. Frustrated by the delays, I requested a refund, which they promised to process.

“Unfortunately, it has now been 10 months, and I have received nothing but empty promises.

“Despite numerous follow-ups, no refund has been issued. To make matters worse, their offices are no longer operational or accessible I am appealing for your help in exposing this agency so that others can avoid falling victim to their fraudulent actions.

“I would like to urge them to refund my money. Please hide my identity. I took a loan to facilitate the payment and I'm left servicing a loan that I didn't see the results of.

“She was vying for the Nairobi Senatorial seat, so she is well connected."

