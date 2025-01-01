God bless ‘Engineer’ OSCAR SUDI as he vows to free all the Gen Zs arrested for burning down his Timba XO Club during protests





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi has forgiven all the Gen Zs who torched his club in Eldoret.

In a statement, Sudi also vowed to seek the release of all those accused of burning and vandalizing his Timba XO club.

The legislator stated that as he begins the New Year, he will work to secure the release of suspects arrested for vandalizing his high-end club located along the Eldoret-Nakuru Highway

“If I have wronged anyone, I ask for forgiveness. Those who wronged me last year have forgiven them. Even those who burnt down my place (the club), I will remove them from prison,” Sudi stated.

In his statement, Sudi emphasized the importance of forgiveness and moving forward rather than dwelling on past grievances.

He articulated that holding onto anger would not benefit him or the community at large. Instead, he believes that forgiveness is a powerful tool that can foster healing and reconciliation within society.

Sudi, who is a close ally to President William Ruto, saw his club vandalized and burnt down in the wake of the anti-government protests that had rocked the country in June 2024.

On June 25, protesters in Eldoret stormed Sudi’s club, looted it, and set it ablaze.

The establishment had been opened just weeks earlier in a colorful ceremony attended by Sudi and several other MPs

Protesters opposing the Finance Bill 2024 marched from Eldoret CBD to the club, where they broke glass walls, windows, and doors.

Police had to be called in to try and salvage the looting that had begun as protesters gained entry into the club and made away with some valuable items.

The Kenyan DAILY POST