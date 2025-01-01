DRAMA as Lugari MP NABII NABWERA slaps Kakamega County Governer’s PA at Bukhungu Stadium during RUTO’s visit.





Thursday, January 2, 2024 - There was drama at Bukhungu Stadium on Wednesday after Lugari Member of Parliament Nabii Nabwera reportedly roughed up Kakamega County Governor’s personal assistant.

According to Senator Boni Khalwale, the MP confronted the Governor’s PA and slapped him during President William Ruto’s impromptu visit to the Stadium which is under construction.

“The MP for Lugari, Nabii Nabwera, today shocked us when he slapped a PA to Kakamega County Governor! This was at Bukhungu Stadium when the president took on the contractor, who is the subject for the stalled Bukhungu Stadium! Reason? Will tell,'' Khalwale tweeted.

Ruto slammed the contractor, who is alleged to be the Governor’s PA, for the delayed completion of the stadium.

He stated that it was unacceptable that the project was still in its early stages.

Wondering why the project had stalled, Ruto told the contractor to be honest if he was unable to complete the work, so the government could consider hiring another contractor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.