RUTO’s US-based diehard supporter COSMO CHOI fumes after the President fails to send condolences following his father’s death – Ni madharau tupu!





Friday, January 17, 2025 - A vocal diaspora supporter of President William Ruto has expressed disappointment in him for not offering condolences after the death of his father.

In a social media post, Cosmo Choi said he lost his father a few weeks ago but Ruto never sent condolences.

"My father died, and the president himself, as my friend, should have sent me condolences.

"I am not a tiny person. I have learned about children. Wonderful daughters. They have big jobs. One of them works at the White House," Cosmo said.

He criticised the president for not offering comfort, noting that Ruto sent official condolences and even attended the funeral of Wetangula's mother.

"I have stood with the president. He showed me contempt.

"Mr. President, you should have sent me condolences. So you sent Wetang'ula because he is the Speaker of the National Assembly. I am not happy. I am your friend," Cosmo added.

