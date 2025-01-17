Exposed: This is the dreaded killer squad RUTO formed that is behind the recent abductions of his critics.





Friday, January 17, 2025 – As the debate on abductions rages, Human Rights Watch Africa has exposed a special government security agency behind the spate of abductions recently witnessed in the country.

During the launch of its 35th Edition of the World Report, the lobby group attributed the surging cases of abductions in Kenya to a special security unit dubbed the Operations Support Unit (OSU) which was formed by President William Ruto to kidnap and even kill critics.

According to the activists, the special unit was synonymous with the formerly disbanded Special Squad Unit (SSU) which was functional during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime.

Addressing the delegation, the Human Rights Watch Africa Director Otsieno Namwaya alleged that the OSU operated from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Nairobi.

“Ruto disbanded the Special Squad Unit (SSU), he re-established a similar unit within the DCI called the Operations Support Unit (OSU) and it is the one that replaced the SSU,” claimed Namwaya.

The human rights group further revealed that recently, 83 Kenyans have been abducted, with 26 still missing.

At the same time, the group expressed concerns over the erosion of the rule of law in Kenya.

While taking a swipe at Ruto’s administration, the human rights defenders accused Ruto’s government of abducting foreign nationals who sought refuge in the country like Kizza Besigye of Uganda and Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi, terming the recent trend troubling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.