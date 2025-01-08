RUTO’s Gov’t increases the cost of DNA testing making it extremely hard to verify paternity – See the new rates.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has announced an increase in DNA testing service charges.

In a statement yesterday, KEMRI disclosed that the cost of the service has been increased from Ksh20,000 to Ksh27,000 effective January 2025.

"We wish to inform our valued customers of a marginal price adjustment for the DNA Testing Service from Ksh20,000 to Ksh 27,000 starting this January 2025.

"Thank you for your continued support. For more details, visit https://dna.kemri.go.ke, " read the statement by KEMRI.

The research institute hosts a Human DNA Identification Laboratory, also known as HID Laboratory, that provides DNA testing services.

According to information on the KEMRI website, the facility meets international standards and the institute aims to make the services accessible and affordable to everyone.

"Our facility meets international standards hence ensuring quality service. The laboratory serves private clients as well as those referred from courts. We aim at making the services accessible and affordable to all," reads part of the information.

KEMRI provides DNA testing services in the areas of paternity testing and family relationship testing.

It also offers training on DNA testing as a way of contributing towards capacity building both locally and regionally.

The DNA tests can be both for legal or personal knowledge and the type of test chosen depends on what one intends to use the DNA test for.

