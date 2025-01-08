Azimio goes after ICHUNG’WAH for claiming that abductees staged their own abductions to tarnish President RUTO’s name.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 – Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah may be forced to come clean over his claims that the abductees staged their own abductions just to paint President William Ruto and his government in bad light.

This is after Azimio, led by DAP-Kenya Party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, and Martha Karua, revealed that they will be pushing for the appearance of Ichung'wah in court to substantiate his claims on the recent abductions.

In a statement, Wamalwa said the group involved in the abduction case wanted Ichung’wah summoned to court over his remarks on the issue.

According to Wamalwa, the National Assembly Majority Leader was downplaying the seriousness of the abductions.

He added that the team made of Kalonzo and Karua wanted the leaders to be held accountable for their statements.

If called to appear in court, the leaders want Ichung'wah to substantiate claims he has made regarding the abductions.

"We are also pushing for the appearance of those trivializing the issue of abductions led by Kimani Ichung'wah, which is a matter of great National and International concern, by claiming that the abductees have self-abducted, to substantiate their claims or be held accountable,' he stated.

"Sometimes what is worrying is not the seriousness of the challenges facing our Nation, most of which the Bread-based government has miserably failed to address, but the lack of seriousness, pettiness, and mediocrity of our politics."

Earlier, the court directed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to appear in court on January 27 in person to address the issue of Kenyan abductions.

Kanja was to appear in court yesterday, but failed to appear, forcing the judge to issue a stern warning.

