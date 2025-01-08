IG DOUGLAS KANJA in shock as High Court finds former IG JAPHET KOOME personally liable for clobbering protestors

Thursday, January 9, 2025 – Reality has dawned on former Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome.
This is after the High Court found him personally liable for harming KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atelah during demonstrations.
The court ruled that Koome
should be held personally responsible for certain orders that he issued while
serving as Kenya's police boss.
Justice Ngaah Jairus of Nairobi
Court ruled that Koome errored in his directives to police on how to deal
with protestors during his reign and that he should be held responsible.
This is after human rights
groups moved to court to file a petition to subject Koome over unlawful conduct
where he ordered police officers in April last year to deal with striking
doctors 'firmly and decisively.'
In his ruling, Justice Ngaah
emphasised that the Constitution unequivocally vests all command and
responsibility powers in the Inspector General (IG) as an individual, making
them directly accountable for any orders they issue.
The High Court ruling implies
that, unless challenged, any individual will now have the right to sue the
Inspector General of Police for any form of brutality resulting from orders
issued to junior officers by the IG.
The ruling also comes at a time
when the current IG Douglas Kanja is having court cases against his office on
abductions, a case where he is likely to be charged with contempt of court and
similar charges that his predecessor is facing.
