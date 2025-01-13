RUTO’s Gov’t denies hiring PR firms to repair his global image for Sh 2.2 billion after Gen Z killings and abductions





Monday, January 13,2025 - President William Ruto’s government has denied hiring two public relations firms to try to repair his tarnished global image following the killings and abductions of young protesters in June last year.

Ruto’s government has faced severe criticism from Western governments and human rights organizations, accusing the administration of forcefully suppressing protests and silencing critics.

Rumours have recently surfaced suggesting that the government hired international news agencies APO Group and Zawya for Sh 2.2 billion to manage and distribute government activities, aiming to repair the country’s tarnished image and international reputation.

The purported move comes as President Ruto’s government struggles to regain the trust of international investors, with the country facing growing accusations of corruption.

However, in response to these allegations, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura denied any commercial ties with APO Group and Zawya, clarifying that the agencies have been offering pro bono services since March 2020, well before President Ruto assumed office.

According to Mwaura, APO Group’s role has been to help amplify African voices and share news from the Presidency at no cost.

"A recent article suggests that the government has hired APO Group and Zawya for PR. To clarify, there are no commercial ties with these organizations.

"APO has been sharing Presidency news pro bono since March 2020, before President Ruto’s tenure to help amplify African voices,” Mwaura clarified.

