RUTO’s Gov’t denies hiring PR firms to repair his global image for Sh 2.2 billion after Gen Z killings and abductions

Monday, January 13,2025 - President William Ruto’s government has denied hiring two public relations firms to try to repair his tarnished global image following the killings and abductions of young protesters in June last year.
Ruto’s government has faced severe criticism from Western
governments and human rights organizations, accusing the administration of
forcefully suppressing protests and silencing critics.
Rumours have recently surfaced
suggesting that the government hired international news agencies APO Group and
Zawya for Sh 2.2 billion to manage and distribute government activities, aiming
to repair the country’s tarnished image and international reputation.
The purported move comes as
President Ruto’s government struggles to regain the trust of international
investors, with the country facing growing accusations of corruption.
However, in response to these
allegations, government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura denied any commercial ties
with APO Group and Zawya, clarifying that the agencies have been offering pro
bono services since March 2020, well before President Ruto assumed office.
According to Mwaura, APO Group’s
role has been to help amplify African voices and share news from the Presidency
at no cost.
"A recent article suggests that the government has hired APO Group and Zawya for PR. To clarify, there are no commercial ties with these organizations.
"APO has been sharing Presidency
news pro bono since March 2020, before President Ruto’s tenure to help amplify
African voices,” Mwaura clarified.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments