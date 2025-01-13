RUTO blasts Kenyans who are praying for RAILA ODINGA to lose the AUC Chairperson contest – Mnamuliza nini Jameni?





Monday, January 13, 2025 - President William Ruto has blasted a section of Kenyans that keep admonishing former prime minister and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Ruto, while speaking at a Nairobi church on Sunday, observed that it was out of order for the citizenry to stand against one of their own, pursuing a goal that will earn Kenyan respect on the international stage.

The president was referencing the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship, which Raila will seek in a vote to be held next month in Addis Ababa by the African heads of state.

Ruto noted that Raila winning the vote would strategically benefit Kenya, asking those against the veteran politician's bid to change their view about him.

"As you pray for our country, also remember our former prime minister, our friend and leader, Raila Odinga, in the AUC vote.

"Pray for him because that position is not his but for the whole continent and ours as a country.

"I am shocked that there are Kenyans praying against him.

"What is your problem? You have not asked for the seat; you are not competing against him; what do you want from him?

"Please, let us be calm and have goodwill for Kenyans," Ruto said.

