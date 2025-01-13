GACHAGUA slams RUTO over the arrest of individuals posting images of the President in a coffin online.





Monday, January 13, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lectured his former boss, President William Ruto, over the abduction and torture of Kenyans who are criticizing his government.

Since the Gen Z protest on June 25 last year, dozens of young Kenyans have been killed and hundreds disappeared in the hands of state agents.

Speaking on Sunday when he attended a Sunday service at AIPCA, Dandora Church, Gachagua asked Ruto why he is abducting Kenyans who are posting him in coffins yet the constitution allows freedom of expression.

He also asked the Head of State whether he fears death, emphasizing that everyone born of a woman must face death when their time comes.

“Hii matusi yote ni wewe ulileta kwa hivyo usilalamike. Ulituambia Uhuru Kenyatta ni mlevi na Raila Odinga ni mchawi. Hii maneno ya picha kwa jeneza, kwani unaogopa kifo namna gani?,” Gachagua said in Swahili.

