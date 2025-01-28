RUTO’s government bribed those who were abducted with Sh 2000-3000 and told them not to speak - KNCHR





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has claimed that individuals who were abducted in December 2024 were given between Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 by their abductors and were instructed not to speak about their ordeal.

The money was reportedly intended to facilitate their return home, as they were allegedly abandoned in unknown locations.

In seeking to hold the state accountable for the abductions, the commission’s lawyer stated that those abducted were subjected to torture.

"The petitioners were stripped naked for several days, shaved, and physically assaulted," the court was told.

Appearing before Justice Bahati Mwamuye, the commission argued that the state was responsible for the abductions and that the National Police Service (NPS) should be held accountable.

Meanwhile, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), together with the Katiba Institute and other petitioners, are calling for the state to produce other missing persons, whether dead or alive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.