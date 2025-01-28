GACHAGUA says RUTO's Affordable Housing Project is a scheme to siphon taxpayers’ money – The President has shares in Cement and steel firms.





Tuesday, January 28, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused his former boss, President Ruto of being a thief of public funds, claiming he shows no mercy with taxpayers' money.

Speaking on Monday during the launch of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) office, Gachagua cited the ongoing housing project as one of many Kenya Kwanza Alliance initiatives designed to siphon taxpayers’ money.

He said the housing project is owned by Ruto and his cronies who pocket billions by selling cement, metal, and roofing sheets.

“We initially believed the President that the project was about job creation, you know, a lot of English and talk,” Gachagua said.

“Until it came to my attention that it has nothing to do with that; it is a business.

"If you want to construct the houses, you have to sign a sub-contract from the Housing Principal Secretary with the company to sell you cement, metal, and roofing sheets.”

The Kenya DAILY POST.