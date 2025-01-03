RUTO will be re-elected with a landslide in 2027 without Kikuyus - MUTAHI NGUNYI says.





Friday, January 3, 2025 - Renowned political analyst Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi has predicted that President William Ruto will be re-elected with a landslide in 2027 even without the much-famed Mt Kenya region support.

Commenting on social media on Thursday, Prof. Mutahi Ngunyi stated that, based on statistics, the Kikuyu community constitutes 30% of the country's population.

He added that President William Ruto could secure re-election with the support of the remaining 70% of Kenyans.

Ngunyi further stated that President William Ruto would end Kikuyu's dominance in Kenyan politics, noting that the community has produced three out of the country’s five presidents and has consistently held the Deputy President’s position since independence.

Here is a screenshot of what Mutahi Ngunyi wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST.