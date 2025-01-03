Detectives arrest a notorious robber who has been unleashing terror on motorists along the Southern Bypass after a dramatic chase - Ni Kijana Mdogo Sana (PHOTOs).





Friday, January 3, 2025 - In response to reports of a string of robbery incidents plaguing motorists on the Southern Bypass in Nairobi, a dynamic initiative spearheaded by the Regional Criminal Investigations Officer, along with officers from DCI Lang'ata and DCI Dagoretti, has significantly ramped up patrol activities in the area.

This coordinated effort led to the swift arrest of Martin Otieno, who brazenly attempted to rob unsuspecting drivers yesterday along this notorious stretch of road. The suspect's strategy involved positioning a massive stone to obstruct traffic, creating the perfect opportunity to launch his assault.

While on patrol, officers were alerted by a loud crash. Rushing to the scene, they discovered that a Volkswagen, bearing the registration KYW 690, had collided with the stone as it drove toward Ngong Road.

A family inside the vehicle recounted the terrifying ordeal: after hitting the stone, the suspect emerged from a nearby thicket, where he immediately confronted them robbing them of their valuables.

Without hesitation, the patrolling officers pursued the fleeing suspect into the nearby thicket.

Thanks to their quick response, Martin Otieno was apprehended in no time.

He is currently in police custody and is set to be processed for arraignment on Monday, January 6, 2025.









