FRANCIS GAITHO says he will present himself at DCI headquarters as he denies being a criminal.





Friday, January 3, 2025 - Political commentator, Francis Gaitho, has issued a statement following a public notice by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) seeking information leading to his arrest.

In a statement on Thursday, Gaitho described the move as an act of political persecution and reaffirmed his commitment to the principles of free speech.

In the response, Gaitho also noted that he will be presenting himself at DCI Headquarters on January 6 in the company of his lawyers.

"Thank you to all for the calls and messages of goodwill. I will be presenting myself at DCI headquarters on Monday 7th January at 10 am accompanied by my lawyers," he said.

Additionally, Gaitho strongly refuted any implication that he was involved in criminal activity as claimed by the DCI.

"I’m not a criminal. I’m not a murderer. I’m not a capital offender. I just tweet. Freedom of speech is a constitutional entitlement and I exercise it to the best of my ability. Other criminals are walking free out here but mine is political persecution because many of these cases have civil remedies," he added.

Gaitho accused the DCI of using its platform to intimidate him, arguing that many of the allegations against him could be addressed through civil remedies rather than criminal prosecution.

