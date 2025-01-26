RUTO went to Western Kenya to incite LUHYAs against the KIKUYUs – EUGENE WAMALWA says





Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader, Eugene Wamalwa, has accused President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance brigade of inciting Kenyans against members of the Kikuyu community.

Ruto, who was a darling of the Kikuyu community, is now hated in the region after he supervised the impeachment of his former Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In fact, promoting Ruto's ideology in the Mt. Kenya region is akin to trying to sell 'pork in Saudi Arabia.'

Realizing this, Ruto has, according to Eugene Wamalwa, resorted to preaching tribal and incitement politics targeting members of the Kikuyu community.

Eugene said during his six-day tour of Western Kenya that concluded last Friday, Ruto was preaching tribal epithets and inciting the Luhya community against their Kikuyu counterparts.

“The divisive politics spread by Ruto allies against one Kikuyu community while masquerading calling others tribalists is really wanting. My heart bleeds seeing Ruto using a similar playbook of 41 versus 1,” Eugene stated.

