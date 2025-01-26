UHURU announces the man who he will support to send RUTO to SUGOI in 2027 - This is a game changer!







Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party has announced the candidate it will support during the 2027 Presidential election.

Speaking in Narok county on Saturday, Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni said the party will support former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi’s presidential bid.

"We as the Jubilee Party have our own candidate, Fred Matiang'i. He will face off with the others to ensure Ruto goes home," Kioni stated.

"If we all agree to come together and vote, Ruto will not win even if he appoints Kimani Ichung'wah or Kamket as IEBC Chairperson. We must agree that all his supporters are the wrong people for this country."

This endorsement comes amid tensions in Gusii land, where the region, which had predominantly supported the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), is now threatening to abandon the party over claims of discrimination and chart its own path.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.