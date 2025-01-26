ROBERT ALAI blasts KIKUYUs badly for following GACHAGUA yet he cannot hold any public office - You are fools!





Sunday, January 26, 2025 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai has criticized members of the Kikuyu community for supporting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is ineligible to vie for any political seat following his impeachment last year.

Since his impeachment, Gachagua has become increasingly popular, especially in the Mt. Kenya region, forcing the government and its operatives to go back to the drawing board.

However, in a message on X on Saturday, Alai questioned why some Kenyans continue to support Gachagua, describing him as a politically spent cartridge.

“Only fools are now following Rigathi Gachagua who can’t vie for any seat but is collecting cowards who fear for their political lives that they think that if they don’t stand with Gachagua, they won’t get anywhere.

"How do grown people beg your whole political lives on someone who isn’t allowed to vie for any seats?

"You want to be pawns he can use to negotiate? Ujinga!," Alai stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.