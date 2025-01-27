His wife had left him for another man and called him a failure - Details emerge on the 32-year-old Posta Kenya employee who took his own life over unpaid salary (PHOTOs).





Monday, January 27, 2025 - An employee of the Postal Corporation of Kenya (Posta Kenya) tragically took his own life earlier this month after enduring weeks of financial and psychological struggles stemming from a withheld salary.

Festus Kipkoech Bore, aged 32, had been working at the Namanga branch of Posta Kenya at the time of his death.

According to his family, friends, and colleagues, the financial strain resulting from the unexplained suspension of his salary severely impacted his mental health, culminating in his decision to take his own life on the morning of January 16, 2025.

His family revealed that his challenges began last year when his salary was abruptly stopped for unclear reasons.

Efforts by community elders, workmates, and his church to provide support were ultimately unable to prevent the tragedy.

Reports indicate that his wife left him for another man when he failed to provide for her and their two kids, leading him to depression.

Below are photos of his burial.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.